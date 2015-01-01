Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is among the most common injuries in forensic medicine, the identification of which is of particular importance in forensic practice. To reveal the circumstances and trends of TBI in the forensic field, we used the Web of Science (WoS) database for comprehensive retrieval. We made a metrological analysis of 1,089 papers in the past 50 years (1972-2021). The United States and Germany have the most forensic research on TBI. Diffuse axonal injury (DAI) has been the focus of attention for many years, and much effort has been devoted to its diagnosis in forensic pathology. Infants and children are the subgroups of most concern, especially in infant and child abuse cases. Research on identifying shaken baby syndrome has received increasing attention in recent years. Overall, our study provides a comprehensive list and analysis of the articles regarding TBI in legal medicine, which may shed light on recognizing the trends and research hotspots in this field.

