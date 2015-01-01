|
Citation
|
Wang X, Beltran S, Burns R, Hamel M, Gray S, Gryglewicz K. Innov. Aging 2023; 7(1): igac079.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36815014
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Suicide has become a major public health concern worldwide and in the United States. Rates of suicide increase during the life course and are highest among middle- to old-age adults. Help-seeking represents a crucial coping mechanism that can mitigate suicide risk. Yet, less is known about suicide risk help-seeking, especially among these age groups. To address this knowledge gap, a systematic review of existing literature was performed to obtain a refined understanding of help-seeking for suicide risk among middle- to old-age adults. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: Using Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines, electronic databases and key journals with suicide and/or gerontology focuses were searched to identify peer-reviewed publications in English between 2010 and 2020. A total of 4 732 unduplicated publications were screened for relevance based on titles and abstracts, of which 52 were reviewed in full text.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; Help-seeking; Service use