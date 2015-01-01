Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Chronic pain, which affects more than 1 in 4 middle-aged and older adults, can have profound implications for everyday behaviors like driving. The literature examining it, however, is relatively small and is limited by its reliance on patient populations and its lack of attention to some driving-related behaviors and self-assessments that may signal the start of a transition from driving. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: We address these issues using data from an online survey of Floridians aged 50 and older that was conducted between December 2020 and April 2021 and funded by the Florida Department of Transportation (n = 3,832). We ran multivariate regression analyses to examine the association between pain's interference with driving and 5 driving-related outcomes: self-rated driving ability, driving frequency, self-regulated driving, perceived nearness of driving retirement, and planning for driving retirement.



RESULTS: Results indicate that experiencing more pain that interferes with driving is associated with worse self-rated driving ability, more frequent self-regulated driving, and greater planning for driving retirement. It is not associated with driving frequency or with anticipating that driving retirement will occur in the next 5 years.



DISCUSSION AND IMPLICATIONS: These findings indicate that greater pain may hasten the transition from driving, along with planning for it. These patterns suggest that pain may increase people's risk of isolation and other negative outcomes that can follow driving retirement; however, pain's effect on planning may reduce these risks. By focusing on transitioning from driving, our study reveals a largely overlooked benefit of reducing pain-It could extend people's years behind the wheel.

