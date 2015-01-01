|
Citation
|
Barrett AE, Michael C, Noblitt J, Mimbs H. Innov. Aging 2023; 7(1): igac074.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36819117
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Chronic pain, which affects more than 1 in 4 middle-aged and older adults, can have profound implications for everyday behaviors like driving. The literature examining it, however, is relatively small and is limited by its reliance on patient populations and its lack of attention to some driving-related behaviors and self-assessments that may signal the start of a transition from driving. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: We address these issues using data from an online survey of Floridians aged 50 and older that was conducted between December 2020 and April 2021 and funded by the Florida Department of Transportation (n = 3,832). We ran multivariate regression analyses to examine the association between pain's interference with driving and 5 driving-related outcomes: self-rated driving ability, driving frequency, self-regulated driving, perceived nearness of driving retirement, and planning for driving retirement.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Transportation; Pain; Later life planning; Self-perceptions of aging; Subjective age