Abstract

A leader should create an environment in which everyone feels safe. Yet, there is a rising, deadly epidemic in healthcare on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic: workplace violence. Healthcare workers, particularly nurses, are at a far higher risk of violence on the job compared with most other professions. Leaders have the power to reverse this trend by sounding the alarm, doubling down on their commitment to workplace safety organization-wide, and taking a comprehensive approach that integrates high-tech with high-touch strategies.

Language: en