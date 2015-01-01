Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to examine the frequency of worker injuries by affected body part(s) and the associated costs.



METHODS: We performed a secondary analysis of national workers' compensation claims data from the Korean workers' compensation insurance. The main outcome measures were frequency and cost of claims by injury type.



RESULTS: Multiple injuries were ranked as the highest injury type in the number of annual claims and percentage of the total cost/total medical cost. Hand/wrist/finger was the most common single-injury type. The frequency of injury type and the cost amount payable as a percentage of the total cost were the highest for multiple injuries, hand/wrist/finger injuries, and knee/lower leg injuries.



CONCLUSIONS: Regarding frequency and costs, hand/wrist/finger injuries were highest in cost, by single-injury type. Therefore, these injuries should be recognized as intervention targets.

