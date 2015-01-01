|
Citation
|
Newby-Kew A, Horner-Johnson W. J. Sch. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36815452
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Education about healthy and respectful relationships (HRR) is a key component of comprehensive sexual health curricula and is supposed to be universally provided in Oregon. This study: (1) assesses the extent to which high school students with disabilities received HRR education, and (2) examines associations between HRR education and experiences of sexual abuse.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
youth; disabled persons; sexual abuse; healthy relationships; sexual health education