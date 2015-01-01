Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Moral injury and distress (MID), which occurs when individuals have significant dissonance with their belief system and overwhelming feelings of being powerless to do what is believed to be right, has not been explored in the unique population of military surgeons deployed far forward in active combat settings. Deployed military surgeons provide care to both injured soldiers and civilians under command-driven medical rules of engagement (MROE) in variably resourced settings. This practice setting has no civilian corollary for comparison or current specific tool for measurement.



OBJECTIVE: To characterize MID among military surgeons deployed during periods of high casualty volumes through a mixed-methods approach. DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS: This qualitative study using convergent mixed methods was performed from May 2020 to October 2020. Participants included US military surgeons who had combat deployments to a far-forward role 2 treatment facility during predefined peak casualty periods in Iraq (2003-2008) and Afghanistan (2009-2012), as identified by purposeful snowball sampling. Data analysis was performed from October 2020 to May 2021. MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: Measure of Moral Distress for Healthcare Professionals (MMD-HP) survey and individual, semistructured interviews were conducted to thematic saturation.



RESULTS: The total cohort included 20 surgeons (mean [SD] age, 38.1 [5.2] years); 16 (80%) were male, and 16 (80%) had 0 or 1 prior deployment. Deployment locations were Afghanistan (11 surgeons [55%]), Iraq (9 surgeons [45%]), or both locations (3 surgeons [15%]). The mean (SD) MMD-HP score for the surgeons was 104.1 (39.3). The primary thematic domains for MID were distressing outcomes (DO) and MROE. The major subdomains of DO were guilt related to witnessing horrific injuries; treating pregnant women, children, and US soldiers; and second-guessing decisions. The major subdomains for MROE were forced transfer of civilian patients, limited capabilities and resources, inexperience in specialty surgical procedures, and communication with command. Postdeployment manifestations of MID were common and affected sleep, medical practice, and interpersonal relationships.



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: In this qualitative study, MID was ubiquitous in deployed military surgeons. Thematic observations about MID, specifically concerning the domains of DO and MROE, may represent targets for further study to develop an evaluation tool of MID in this population and inform possible programs for identification and mitigation of MID.

Language: en