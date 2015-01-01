Abstract

Growing research has focused on how mesoscopic activity in the brain develops over time and space. Recent influential studies using functional imaging have characterized brain dynamics in terms of the spread of activation across the brain following a unimodal to transmodal axis. In parallel, a number of studies have assessed changes of brain connectivity in terms of vigilance-linked arousal. Here I offer a view on how these two lines of research can lead to a deeper understanding of how arousal shapes the brain's dynamic behavior. This knowledge could have great impact on the investigation of mental disease.

