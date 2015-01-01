SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mäki-Marttunen V. Neuroimage 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.neuroimage.2023.119963

PMID

36822247

Abstract

Growing research has focused on how mesoscopic activity in the brain develops over time and space. Recent influential studies using functional imaging have characterized brain dynamics in terms of the spread of activation across the brain following a unimodal to transmodal axis. In parallel, a number of studies have assessed changes of brain connectivity in terms of vigilance-linked arousal. Here I offer a view on how these two lines of research can lead to a deeper understanding of how arousal shapes the brain's dynamic behavior. This knowledge could have great impact on the investigation of mental disease.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print