Abstract

Late-life depression is common but underrecognized and undertreated leading to significant morbidity and mortality, including from suicide. The presence of comorbidities necessitates screening followed by a careful history in order to make the diagnosis of depression. Because older adults tend to take longer to respond to treatment and have higher relapse rates than younger patients, they benefit most from persistent, attentive therapy. Although both pharmacotherapy and psychosocial treatments, or a combination of the two, are considered as the first-line therapy for late-life depression, most data support a combined, biopsychosocial treatment approach provided by an interdisciplinary team.

