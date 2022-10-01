SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mason B. Prim. Care 2023; 50(1): 47-55.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.pop.2022.10.007

36822727

Mental health disorders in college students are an increasing concern within the United States. Many factors lead to the increase in disorders during this transition period but most are centered on the needed adjustments into adult life and lack of foundation to make these changes. Socioeconomic and racial demographics play a role in the risks of developing and seeking treatment of these issues. Mental health first aid may become the first-line modality to finding and treating mental health disorders in these students.


Self-harm; Suicidal ideation; Substance use disorder; College

