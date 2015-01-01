SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Appelbaum PS. Psychiatr. Serv. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American Psychiatric Association)

DOI

10.1176/appi.ps.20230036

PMID

36820524

Abstract

Violence by patients is common in psychiatric facilities. Under federal law, however, employers are charged with taking steps to protect worker safety. A recent case from a psychiatric hospital in Colorado illustrates how the Occupational Safety and Health Act can be invoked to remedy deficiencies in workplace safety. Following an anonymous complaint by an employee, an onsite investigation revealed multiple lapses, ranging from inadequate staffing to an antiquated emergency system, which had led to frequent injuries among staff as a result of patient assault. After a court hearing, the hospital's challenge to a remediation plan was rejected, creating a precedent for improving safety at other facilities.


Language: en

Keywords

Aggression; Law and psychiatry; OSHA violations; Patient violence; Workplace safety

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print