Abstract

Violence by patients is common in psychiatric facilities. Under federal law, however, employers are charged with taking steps to protect worker safety. A recent case from a psychiatric hospital in Colorado illustrates how the Occupational Safety and Health Act can be invoked to remedy deficiencies in workplace safety. Following an anonymous complaint by an employee, an onsite investigation revealed multiple lapses, ranging from inadequate staffing to an antiquated emergency system, which had led to frequent injuries among staff as a result of patient assault. After a court hearing, the hospital's challenge to a remediation plan was rejected, creating a precedent for improving safety at other facilities.

