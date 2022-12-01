Abstract

A 34-year-old female presented to the emergency department with neck pain, dysphonia and dysphagia ten days after a fall from an electric scooter. Subsequent computed tomography of the neck revealed bilateral vertebral artery and unilateral internal carotid artery non-occlusive dissections, which were managed with antiplatelet therapy. This case describes mechanisms of injury, clinical presentation, imaging appearances, and subsequent management of cervical artery dissection.

