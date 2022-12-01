|
Glynn D, Hynes JP, Marnane M, Kavanagh EC. Radiol. Case Rep. 2023; 18(3): 1342-1344.
36819003
A 34-year-old female presented to the emergency department with neck pain, dysphonia and dysphagia ten days after a fall from an electric scooter. Subsequent computed tomography of the neck revealed bilateral vertebral artery and unilateral internal carotid artery non-occlusive dissections, which were managed with antiplatelet therapy. This case describes mechanisms of injury, clinical presentation, imaging appearances, and subsequent management of cervical artery dissection.
Electric scooter; Arterial dissection; E-scooter; Internal carotid artery dissection; Vertebral artery dissection