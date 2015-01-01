Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to describe the current situation of sexual aggression and assess the adhesion to ambulatory care follow-up.



METHODS: This is a cross-sectional study involving female children and adolescents aged 0-19 years, treated at the Center for Multiprofessional Care of Sexual Violence of the General Hospital of Nova Iguaçu, from 2014 to 2018.



RESULTS: Of the 453 children and adolescents, 264 (58.3%) were <14 years of age and 189 (41.7%) were 14-19 years of age. In both groups, 78% were black. School delay of >2 years was found in 15.6% of children in the age group <14 years and 40.5% of adolescents in the age group 14-19 years [p<0.001; OR=3.7 (2.1-65)]. In girls aged £13 years, abuse usually occurred at home (73.2%), which was perpetrated by one aggressor (91%) and known to the victim (91.2%). In adolescents aged ≥14 years, 84.1% of rapes occurred outside the home, practiced by one aggressor (74.8%), 57.8% were unknown, and in 91.2% of cases, there was use of physical force and/or verbal threats. The victims aged <14 years have 14 times more chance of experiencing aggression within the family setting [p<0.001; OR=14.3 (8.2-25.6)] and 16 times more chance of experiencing aggression from known persons [p<0.001; OR=16.2 (9.2-29.8)]. On the contrary, adolescents aged ≥14 years have three times more chance of being abused by more than one aggressor [p<0.001; OR=3.3 (1.8-6.1)].



CONCLUSION: Black girls, especially those aged <14 years, are in a situation of greater vulnerability for sexual violence, have less adhesion to follow-up, and often experience aggression in the household setting.

