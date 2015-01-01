|
Citation
|
Starling LT, McKay C, Cross M, Kemp S, Stokes KA. S. Afr. J. Sport. Med. 2022; 34(1): v34i1a13839.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, SA Medical Association, Health and Medical Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36815928
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: One strategy to prevent and manage concussion is to reduce head impacts, both those resulting in concussion and those that do not. Because objective data on the frequency and intensity of head impacts in rugby union (rugby) are sparse, stakeholders resort to individual perceptions to guide contact training. It is unknown whether there is a level of contact training that is protective in preparing elite players for contact during matches.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
training; concussion; contact; head collision