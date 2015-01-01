Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hand trauma is a frequent and disabling injury in cricket. However, there is limited published data on its impact on the sport at the elite level.



OBJECTIVES: This study investigated the incidence and mechanism of hand injuries in professional cricket over a decade and the impact of these injuries upon player availability.



METHODS: A retrospective hand injury review at Northampton County Cricket Club (NCCC) over 10 years (2009-2018) was performed. All hand injuries had been contemporaneously documented. They were analysed for cause of injury, treatment, and time away from competitive play.



RESULTS: There were 45 hand injuries in total. Eleven percent needed surgical intervention. These hand injuries required a total recovery time of 1561 days, and in-season 1416 days were lost from competitive play. The injuries requiring surgery were unavailable for 229 total days during the season. A player had an annual 18% risk of sustaining a hand injury requiring time away from the sport and resulting in a 4% reduction in playing resources during a season.



CONCLUSION: Hand injuries have major implications for player selection during the cricket season and place a potential burden upon the entire squad and the team's success.

Language: en