Abstract

Accidental falls and major depressive disorder (MDD) are two common conditions associated with aging. Initial treatment of MDD often starts with administering antidepressants, followed by transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) for treatment-resistant individuals. The purpose of this case study was to determine the effect of repetitive TMS (rTMS) on postural control of an individual with MDD. A 44-year-old male with recurrent severe MDD was assessed for postural balance during eyes closed and eyes open conditions, pre and post three consecutive sessions receiving high-frequency rTMS (NeuroStar). Total excursion and velocity of sway significantly decreased following rTMS treatment when eyes were closed (p < 0.05). Power of the sway changed, but the changes were not statistically significant. The fractal dimension confidence circle area decreased significantly in eyes closed trials (p < 0.05). It appears that rTMS application can potentially impact postural steadiness in individuals with MDD. Our results warrant further studies with larger study samples.

