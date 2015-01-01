SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Kaur J, Garg A, Kaur B. Turk. J. Emerg. Med. 2023; 23(1): 61-63.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Emergency Medicine Association of Turkey, Publisher KARE Publishing)

DOI

10.4103/2452-2473.357330

PMID

36818941

PMCID

PMC9930392

Abstract

Vasmol, a commonly used hair dye, is becoming apparent as one of the major causes of suicidal poisoning in India. The toxic components in the dye include paraphenylenediamine, sodium ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid, resorcinol, and propylene glycol. Acute poisoning by consumption of dye leads to characteristic angioedema of the cervicofacial region along with multiorgan dysfunction. Early intervention with tracheostomy can be lifesaving in such cases and helps in preventing the morbidity and mortality associated with it.


Language: en

Keywords

Angioneurotic edema; paraphenylenediamine; tracheostomy; vasmol

