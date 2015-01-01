|
McLachlan F. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PMID
36815208
Abstract
While violence against women and domestic violence can be seen throughout Australia, emerging evidence suggests that intimate partner femicide (IPF) is more common in rural spaces than urban ones. This study examined 100 IPF cases to determine the rate of femicide and frequency of common risk factors in rural areas of Queensland, Australia. The study also explored how victims accessed services and the characteristics of rural IPF and male offenders.
isolation; intimate partner femicide; rural