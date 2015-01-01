SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Hurl-Eamon J. War Hist. 2023; 30(1): 3-20.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/09683445221105258

PMID

36818676

PMCID

PMC9929689

Abstract

A wide variety of eighteenth-century authors made comparisons to soldiering and slavery in newspapers, pamphlets and books. The analogy tended to be applied to highlight the lack of personal autonomy and inadequate wages of army service, as well as its harsh punishment and lifetime enlistment periods. While some commentators championed soldiers' rights to better treatment, many had other agendas in mind. It was particularly prominent in anti-abolitionist propaganda, for example. Regardless of their intentions, civilians' soldier-as-slave rhetoric took a toll on the actual men in uniform. The few rank-and-file writers to acknowledge it suggest that the metaphor shamed and humiliated them.


Language: en

Keywords

anti-abolitionists; constraints of army service; eighteenth-century soldiers; enslavement as metaphor; radical attitudes to army

