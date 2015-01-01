|
Citation
Xing L, Zhong S, Yan X, Wu W, Tang Y. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2023; 184: e107008.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36827948
Abstract
Distracted driving is a prominent cause of traffic crashes and may increase the severity of collisions. Due to the larger speeds on toll ways, distracted driving crashes are more severe than on other types of roads, making it worthwhile to investigate. This study examined the variation in the influence of factors affecting injury severity in crashes involving distracted and non-distracted driving, as well as the change over time, using crash data from Florida toll ways from the 2017 to 2019. A series of random parameters logit models with heterogeneity in the means and variances were developed to analyze different driver-injury severities (no injury, minor injury, and severe injury) in crashes involving distracted and non-distracted driving. In addition, likelihood ratio tests were conducted to determine whether model parameters differed between different driver behaviors (distracted/non-distracted driving) and among years. Several factors potentially impacting injury severities were studied, including driver, crash, vehicle, roadway, environment, temporal, and others. Significant disparities were observed between the contributing factors of the severity of crashes involving distracted and non-distracted driving.
Language: en
Keywords
Crash injury severity; Distracted driving; Out-of-sample prediction; Toll ways