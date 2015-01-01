Abstract

Distracted driving is a prominent cause of traffic crashes and may increase the severity of collisions. Due to the larger speeds on toll ways, distracted driving crashes are more severe than on other types of roads, making it worthwhile to investigate. This study examined the variation in the influence of factors affecting injury severity in crashes involving distracted and non-distracted driving, as well as the change over time, using crash data from Florida toll ways from the 2017 to 2019. A series of random parameters logit models with heterogeneity in the means and variances were developed to analyze different driver-injury severities (no injury, minor injury, and severe injury) in crashes involving distracted and non-distracted driving. In addition, likelihood ratio tests were conducted to determine whether model parameters differed between different driver behaviors (distracted/non-distracted driving) and among years. Several factors potentially impacting injury severities were studied, including driver, crash, vehicle, roadway, environment, temporal, and others. Significant disparities were observed between the contributing factors of the severity of crashes involving distracted and non-distracted driving.



RESULTS showed that considerable differences were also observed in the severity of injuries caused by two types of crashes and distracted driving resulted in more serious crashes than non-distracted driving. Despite model results indicated that factors influencing injury severity altered over time, several factors, such as motorcycle involvement and commercial car involvement, still exhibited relative temporal stability in non-distracted driving crashes over the three years. Temporal instability and non-transferability were also captured by out-of-sample predictions to verify the temporal shifts of contributing variables from year to year. This study is useful for distinguishing the influence mechanisms between the two types of crashes involving distracted and non-distracted driving, and the results can be applied for safety countermeasures development.

Language: en