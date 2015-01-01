|
Citation
|
Chiba T, Takaku R, Ito E, Tamune H, Rivera M, Ikeda S, Shiga T. BMJ Open 2023; 13(2): e065466.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36828651
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Ambulance diversion and prolonged prehospital transfer time have a significant impact on patient care outcomes. Self-harm behaviour in particular is associated with difficulty in hospital acceptance and longer prehospital transfer time. This study aimed to determine if hospitals with both medical/surgical and psychiatric inpatient beds and high-level emergency care centres are associated with a decreased rate of difficulty in hospital acceptance and shorter prehospital transfer time for patients seeking medical care after self-harm behaviour. DESIGN AND SETTING: A retrospective observational study using the database of Japanese ambulance dispatch data in 2015. PARTICIPANTS: Patients who were transferred by ambulances after self-harm behaviour. INTERVENTIONS: None. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Multivariable logistic regression analysis and multivariable linear regression analysis were performed to assess whether the presence of hospitals with both medical/surgical and psychiatric inpatient beds and high-level emergency care centres in the city were associated with a decreased rate of difficulty in hospital acceptance and shorter prehospital transfer time.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
epidemiology; mental health; psychiatry; health services administration & management; accident & emergency medicine