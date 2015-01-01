Abstract

Vehicles transporting hazardous material (HAZMAT) pose a severe threat to highway safety, especially in road tunnels. Vehicle reidentification is essential for identifying and warning abnormal states of HAZMAT vehicles in road tunnels. However, there is still no public dataset for benchmarking this task. To this end, this work releases a real-world tunnel HAZMAT vehicle reidentification dataset, VisInt-THV-ReID, including 10,048 images with 865 HAZMAT vehicles and their spatiotemporal information. A method based on multimodal information fusion is proposed to realize vehicle reidentification by fusing vehicle appearance and spatiotemporal information. We design a spatiotemporal similarity determination method for vehicles based on the spatiotemporal law of vehicles in tunnels. Compared with other reidentification methods based on multimodal information fusion, i.e., PROVID, Visual + ST, and Siamese-CNN, experimental results show that our approach significantly improves the vehicle reidentification recognition precision.

Language: en