Sorenson TJ, Rich MD, Deitermann A, Gotlieb R, Garcia N, Barta RJ, Schubert W. Craniomaxillofac. Trauma Reconstr. 2023; 16(1): 34-38.

(Copyright © 2023, Georg Thieme Verlag)

10.1177/19433875211069219

36824181

PMC9941291

Study Design: We designed a cross-sectional epidemiologic study to evaluate the influence of substance use on craniofacial injuries in a population of skateboard and scooter users.

OBJECTIVE: The primary outcome of our study was craniofacial injury. The secondary outcome was hospitalization.

METHODS: We report a cross-sectional study of patients reported to the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) from January 1, 2019, to December 31, 2020, in the United States. Patients were included in our study if they were evaluated in the emergency department (ED) for a skateboard- or scooter-related injury.

RESULTS: There were over 5396 total patients who presented to a NEISS-participating ED after skateboard- or scooter- related trauma during the study period. There were 1136 patients with a craniofacial injury (primary endpoint), and patients under the influence of alcohol or drugs had greater odds of experiencing a craniofacial injury than those not under the influence (odds ratio [OR]: 4.16, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 3.24-5.32, P <.0001). Four hundred-thirty patients were hospitalized (secondary endpoint), and patients under the influence had greater odds of being hospitalized than those not under the influence (OR: 2.83, 95% CI: 2.04-3.91, P <.0001).

CONCLUSIONS: Alcohol and drug use while skateboarding or scootering drastically increases the likelihood of craniofacial injury and subsequent hospitalization and should be avoided whenever possible. The importance of wearing a helmet while operating these devices cannot be overstated.


Language: en

injury; trauma; alcohol; craniofacial; scooter; skateboard

