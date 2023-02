Abstract

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.3389/fpsyt.2021.708210.].







A corrigendum on

Mandated or voluntary treatment of men who committed child sexual abuse: Is there a difference?



by von Franqué, F., and Briken, P. (2021). Front. Psychiatry 12:708210. doi: 10.3389/fpsyt.2021.708210



In the published article, there was an error in Table 3 as published. For the non-forensic group, the means and standard deviations were incorrectly reported as 2.55 (0.80) for Understanding and 2.27 (0.83) for Demonstration. The correct Table 3 with the corrected means and standard deviations for Understanding 10.18 (2.67) and Demonstration 8.89 (2.15) and its legend may be freely accessed by following the DOI for this corrigendum.

Language: en