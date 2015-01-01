Abstract

Analytical models and the prediction of accidents and their consequences are important tools for preventing accidents in the industry. Therefore, the present study was conducted to review process accident consequence modeling in Iran (2006-2022), helping improve incident modeling, and creating a context for preventing these accidents. In this study, the articles of 5 international Embase Medline/PubMed databases, ProQuest, Scopus, Google Scholar, and Web of Science, and four Iranian databases SID, MagIran, IranMedex, and IranDoc were examined using the PRISMA checklist. After reviewing the studies, 40 articles were included in the final analysis. The results showed that 25 studies used PHAST software, 11 studies used ALOHA software and 4 studies used ALOHA and PHAST software together. The highest number of studies was conducted in Imam Khomeini Port and Asaluyeh city, respectively. In addition, the number of studies published in Persian was more than in other studies. There was no similar agreement between the results of the two software in providing correct results at low concentrations. PHAST software also provided more accurate results than ALOHA over longer distances in stable and relatively stable weather conditions. The study and identification of hazards and scenarios in the studies that used PHAST software were more, more accurate and more coherent than in the studies that used ALOHA software. It is suggested that in future studies the same scenario can be compared with PHAST, ALOHA, and newer modeling software such as Fire Dynamics Simulator (FDS).

Language: en