|
Citation
|
Rogers ML, McMullen L, Liang Y, Perez N, Richards JA, Akülker G, Barzilay S, Bilici R, Blum Y, Chistopolskaya K, Dudeck M, Husain MI, Kuśmirek O, Luiz JM, Menon V, Pilecka B, Sadovnichaya V, Titze L, Valvassori SS, You S, Galynker I. J. Affect. Disord. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36828142
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The Suicide Crisis Syndrome (SCS) has been proposed as an acute, pre-suicidal mental state that precedes imminent suicidal behavior; however, its cross-national applicability and sociodemographic correlates have not yet been determined. The present study assessed the presence and severity of the SCS in ten countries and examined several potential sociodemographic correlates (i.e., age, gender, marital status, race/ethnicity) of the SCS.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; Cross-national; Sociodemographic characteristics; Suicide crisis syndrome