Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Suicide Crisis Syndrome (SCS) has been proposed as an acute, pre-suicidal mental state that precedes imminent suicidal behavior; however, its cross-national applicability and sociodemographic correlates have not yet been determined. The present study assessed the presence and severity of the SCS in ten countries and examined several potential sociodemographic correlates (i.e., age, gender, marital status, race/ethnicity) of the SCS.



METHODS: 5528 community-based adults across 10 participating countries provided information on their SCS symptoms and sociodemographic characteristics in an anonymous online survey obtained via convenience sampling during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.



RESULTS: The SCS occurred cross-nationally, with rates ranging from 3.6 % (Israel) to 16.2 % (Poland). Those in the United States, South Korea, Poland, and Turkey had the highest severity of symptoms. Participants who were older, identified as cisgender men, and married tended to have lower rates of the SCS than their respective counterparts. There were minimal differences in the SCS by race/ethnicity. LIMITATIONS: These data were both cross-sectional and collected via convenience sampling, limiting generalizability of findings and information about the SCS's predictive utility.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings support the cross-national presence of the SCS during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sociodemographic correlates aligned with those of suicidal behavior more generally, providing additional evidence for the concurrent/predictive validity of the SCS.

