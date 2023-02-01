|
Duncan-Plummer T, Hasking P, Tonta K, Boyes M. J. Affect. Disord. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing
36828146
BACKGROUND: Contemporary models of non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) suggest that emotional vulnerabilities, negative self-schemas, and beliefs about NSSI work together to differentiate students who self-injure from those who do not. However, it is unclear how these mechanisms are differentially related among students with and without a history of NSSI. Considering this, we used a network analysis approach to explore how students with and without a history of NSSI vary in processing their emotional experiences in relation to their self-concepts and beliefs about NSSI.
Language: en
Emotion regulation; Network analysis; Non-suicidal self-injury; Benefits and barriers; Cognitive-emotional; Network comparison test