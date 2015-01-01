Abstract

Returning to driving is one of the priorities for stroke survivors. However, the fear of the risk of recurrent stroke has led to concern about allowing driving post-stroke. This study was performed to study the impact of various vascular risk factors on stroke recurrence among drivers referred to our national referral center for Driving Assessment and Rehabilitation Program (DARP). Medical records of subjects who were diagnosed to have a stroke and were referred to DARP were retrospectively reviewed. Data on demographics (age and gender) and vascular risk factors (hypertension-HT, diabetes mellitus-DM, hyperlipidemia-HL, cigarette smoking-SM, previous stroke-PS, and heart disease-HD) were collected. Subjects were contacted and records scrutinized for a report of recurrent stroke. A total of 133 subjects were recruited, median 54 years (range 20-77 years), 95.5% male, 59.4% had HT, 32.3% DM, 65.4% HL, 43.6% SM, 3.8% PS, and 8.3% HD. Over a median follow-up of 30 months (range 1-78 months), the recurrence rate of stroke was 11.3%, 3.69/100 patient-years. On uni-variable analysis, the risk of stroke recurrence rose with age (HR 1.08, 95%CI 1.02-1.15, p = 0.01) and heart disease (HR 5.77, 95%CI 1.46-22.83, p = 0.01). On multivariable analysis, only age remained significant (HR 1.07, 95%CI 1.00-1.13, p = 0.045). Among those aged > 60 years, the HR was 3.88 (95%CI 1.35-11.20, p = 0.012). The risk of stroke recurrence is higher among older drivers and is not influenced by other vascular factors.

