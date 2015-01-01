Abstract

BACKGROUND: Heat wave adaptation is a new concept related to experiencing heat. The present study aims at investigating a conceptual definition, that is, the mental framework of heat wave adaptation and its strategies.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A phenomenological study was performed to explain the mental concept. At the same time with the data collection process, data analysis was also performed using Colaizzi method. Semi-structured interview method and purposeful sampling with maximum variety were used. Interviews were conducted with 23 different subjects in the community. The accuracy of the data was guaranteed using Lincoln & Guba scientific accuracy criteria.



RESULTS: The two main themes of the adaptation paradigm as well as its strategies were divided into the main categories of theoretical and operational concepts, as well as personal care measures and government measures. Under the category of individual measures, we obtained "clothing, nutrition, building, place of residence and lifestyle," and under the category of governance actions, the "managerial, research, health, organizational" subcategories were obtained.



CONCLUSION: According to the results of the conceptual-operational definition, heat wave adaptation is an active process and an effort to reduce the adverse effects of heat waves on individual and social life, and striking a balance that will not only result in individual awareness and actions that will lead to lifestyle changes, but also mostly requires integrated and comprehensive planning in the community. On the one hand, heat waves could not only be regarded as a threat or danger, but can also become an opportunity for the development of a community through identification and smart measures, and for adaptation, the community must take it as a risk. The community should have a plan in advance, apply the necessary rules and training, and use the new facilities and rules where necessary. This practical concept definition includes the main features of heat wave adaptation.

Language: en