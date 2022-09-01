Abstract

BACKGROUND: Daycare and school closures prompted by shelter-in-place orders may have increased opportunities for unintentional ingestions among young children.



OBJECTIVES: We examined emergency department (ED) presentations for toxic exposures among young children during the COVID-19 pandemic in the San Francisco Bay Area, which had some of the strictest and most prolonged shelter-in-place policies in the United States.



METHODS: We performed a retrospective cross-sectional study of children 0 to 5 years of age who presented with an ED International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems, Tenth Revision diagnosis code of toxic exposure within a tertiary care hospital system between March 16, 2016 and March 15, 2021. We considered the period after March 16, 2020 to represent the pandemic.



RESULTS: During the pandemic, the absolute number of poisonings among young children remained stable. Overall, ED encounters within this cohort decreased by 55%, which doubled the relative toxic exposure rate per 1000 ED encounters from 4.99 (95% confidence interval [CI] 3.19-5.90) to 9.79 (95% CI 8.09-11.49). Rates of admission, severe medical complications, operating room case requests, and length of stay were not significantly different. Shelter-in-place was associated with significantly higher odds of cannabis ingestion (odds ratio = 2.70, 95% CI 1.60-4.49).



CONCLUSION: Despite dramatic decreases in overall ED patient volumes, the absolute number and severity of toxic exposures were similar during the pandemic compared with previous years. © 2022 Elsevier Inc.

