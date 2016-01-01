Abstract

INTRODUCTION: French Guiana is a hub for drugs trafficking between South America and Europe. In Corpore transport, or Body-packing, is one of the options favored. In 2018, 577 people were arrested for smuggling cocaine from French Guiana to mainland France. The objective of this study was to update the epidemiological data and to evaluate the overall management of body-packers.



METHODS: A monocentric retrospective and observational study included patients admitted to the emergency department of the Cayenne General Hospital from January 1st, 2016 to December 31st, 2019 after ingestion of cocaine pellets.



RESULTS: During the period, 668 people were referred to Cayenne hospital's emergency department by for suspected body-packing. Two hundred nineteen were excluded due to the absence of cocaine pellets in the initial X-ray or because they were carrying cannabis pellets. The mean age was 25.2 years with a sex ratio of 2.21 males per female. Among them, 13.7% of cases were complicated without endangering the vital prognosis. The mean number of pellets was similar between the population with and without complications (respectively 54.1 [50.9-57.4] and 57.8 [48.9-66.6], p = 0.22). The presence of cocaine in the urine was not significantly associated with the risk of complications (OR = 0.5, [95%CI = 0.1-1.8], p = 0.23). Compared to the CT-scanner which has the highest diagnostic accuracy (Se 100%, Sp 94%), the sensitivity of the Abdominal X-ray was 44%.



CONCLUSION: This study showed that complications were rare, most of which were digestive stagnation requiring endoscopy. Given the low rate of complications and their low severity the average duration of hospitalization was relatively short. The type 3, micro-industrial quality packaging, almost exclusively used in body-packing in French Guiana, seems to be the main factor in this reduction of complications. This observation suggests possible adaptations of the current protocol for body-packers monitoring.

Language: en