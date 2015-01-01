Abstract

BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: Older adults with low back pain (LBP) are at risk for falling, but condition-specific mechanisms are unknown. Trunk neuromuscular function is critical for maintaining balance during mobility tasks and is often impaired in older adults with LBP. The purpose of this study was to assess whether aberrant lumbopelvic movements (or aberrant movements), a clinical index of trunk neuromuscular function, were associated with increased fall risk among older adults with chronic LBP over a 12-month follow-up period.



METHODS: This study analyzed data from a prospective cohort study of 250 community-dwelling older adults with chronic LBP. Participants were screened for 4 aberrant movements during 3 trials of forward flexion from a standing position: instability catch, painful arc, altered lumbopelvic rhythm, and Gower's sign. Aberrant movements were totaled to yield a summary score (ie, 0-4). Prospective falls were monitored via monthly fall calendars for 12 months. A generalized linear model with Poisson distribution and log link function was used to evaluate the association between aberrant movements and prospective fall risk. Age, sex, body mass index, LBP intensity, dynamic balance performance, prior falls, anxiolytic medication usage, and hip osteoarthritis characteristics were included as covariates in the model.



RESULTS: Baseline aberrant movements were independently associated with greater fall risk (risk ratio = 1.249, 95% CI = 1.047-1.491, P =.014); each 1-unit increase in aberrant movement score imparted a 24.9% increase in the risk of falling.



CONCLUSIONS: Aberrant movements increased the risk of falling among older adults with chronic LBP over a 1-year span.

