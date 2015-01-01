|
Knox PJ, Pugliese JM, Pohlig RT, Coyle PC, Sions JM, Hicks GE. J. Geriatr. Phys. Ther. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, American Physical Therapy Association)
36827686
BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: Older adults with low back pain (LBP) are at risk for falling, but condition-specific mechanisms are unknown. Trunk neuromuscular function is critical for maintaining balance during mobility tasks and is often impaired in older adults with LBP. The purpose of this study was to assess whether aberrant lumbopelvic movements (or aberrant movements), a clinical index of trunk neuromuscular function, were associated with increased fall risk among older adults with chronic LBP over a 12-month follow-up period.
Language: en