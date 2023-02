Abstract

BACKGROUND: Violence against nurses is a growing problem. Minimizing violence against nurses will contribute to a safer clinical environment. LOCAL PROBLEM: An increase in violence against nurses was identified at a regional medical center in the Midwest.



METHODS: A clinical nurse leader (CNL)-led behavior management consult team was developed to support the clinical team with aggressive, disruptive, or violent patients. The team consulted, assigned interventions to address potential source(s) of agitation, provided clinical support and guidance, and developed clinical tools to manage future patients with similar behavior patterns.



RESULTS: Between April 2019 and January 2023, a total of 108 behavior management consults were completed. Staff appreciated the additional support from the team.



CONCLUSIONS: Implementation of a CNL-led behavior management consult team was found to be beneficial; other health care systems should consider implementing a similar consult team.

