Murphy JL, Kim Y. J. Sch. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
36825483
BACKGROUND: Schools have become a primary access point for mental health services to cover the gap between need and service utilization that has long existed, particularly among vulnerable populations. This study aims to identify the profiles of comprehensive school mental and behavioral health system (CSMBHS) needs and examine related characteristics.
mental health; depression; latent class analysis; National Survey of Drug Use and Health; school mental health services