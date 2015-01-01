Abstract

BACKGROUND: It is unknown whether medication status (off and on levodopa) or laboratory versus home settings plays a role in discriminating fallers and non-fallers in people with Parkinson's disease (PD).



OBJECTIVES: To investigate which specific digital gait and turning measures, obtained with body-worn sensors, best discriminated fallers from non-fallers with PD in the clinic and during daily life.



METHODS: We recruited 34 subjects with PD (17 fallers and 17 non-fallers based on the past 6 month's falls). Subjects wore three inertial sensors attached to both feet and the lumbar region in the laboratory for a 3-minute walking task (both off and on levodopa) and during daily life activities for a week. We derived 24 digital (18 gait and 6 turn) measures from the 3-minute walk and from daily life.



RESULTS: In clinic, none of the gait and turning measures collected during on levodopa state were significantly different between fallers and non-fallers. In contrast, digital measures collected in the off levodopa state were significantly different between groups, (average turn velocity, average number of steps to complete a turn, and variability of gait speed, P < 0.03). During daily life, the variability of average turn velocity (P = 0.023) was significantly different in fallers than non-fallers. Last, the average number of steps to complete a turn was significantly correlated with the patient-reported outcomes.



CONCLUSIONS: Digital measures of turning, but not gait, were different in fallers compared to non-fallers with PD, in the laboratory when off medication and during a daily life.

