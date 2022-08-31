Abstract

It is important to understand pharmacists' experiences, stigmas, trainings, and attitudes to suicide, as they can affect the way pharmacists interact with at-risk individuals and influence outcomes. The aim of this scoping review is to explore pharmacists' willingness, experiences, and attitudes towards suicide prevention, as well as to examine the impact of suicide prevention training programs. A systemic search was conducted using the following databases: PubMed, EMBASE, CINAHL, PsycINFO, Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials, and Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews. Studies included were from database inception to 31 August 2022, in English, with full-text available. A total of 13 studies were included. Training was a key factor which had an impact on pharmacists' attitudes, experiences, and preparedness to participate in suicide care, with studies revealing the lack of training and the call for more training by pharmacists. Another key factor was closeness to mental illness, which also impacted pharmacists' attitudes and experiences with at-risk patients. More research is needed worldwide to understand the different barriers and facilitators to pharmacist involvement in suicide care. Targeted training programs should also be developed to not only increase knowledge and competence, but also to address stigma related to suicide.

