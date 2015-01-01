|
Citation
|
El-Bagalaty AE, Mohamed MES, Abdelraouf OR, Abdel Ghafar MA, Abdelaal AK, Abdelgalil AA, Mousa GS. Sports (Basel) 2023; 11(2): e28.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36828313
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: SARS-CoV-2 atypical symptoms in older persons include falls, confusion, dizziness, and unusual weariness. Falls and their consequences are among the most prevalent causes of disability among older adults, significantly lowering quality of life and resulting in the loss of independence as well as impaired psychosocial functioning. The study purpose was to examine the impact of the SARS-CoV-2 infectious disease on balance in community-dwelling older adults.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
older adults; coronavirus; Berg Balance Scale; Biodex