Citation
Jensen KJ, Osler M, Bødker N, Riise J, Petersen J. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
36825304
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Major depressive disorder (MDD) is associated with suicide events and with increased healthcare resource utilization (HRU). The aim was to analyze the pattern of HRU prior to death by suicide or suicide attempt in patients with MDD using national registries.
Language: en
Keywords
suicide; suicide attempt; major depressive disorder; cohort study; healthcare resource utilization