Du Y, Wang H, Gao Q, Pan N, Zhao C, Liu C. Smart Resil. Transp. 2022; 4(2): 105-133.
unavailable
PURPOSE Resilience concepts in integrated urban transport refer to the performance of dealing with external shock and the ability to continue to provide transportation services of all modes. A robust transportation resilience is a goal in pursuing transportation sustainability. Under this specified context, while before the perturbations, robustness refers to the degree of the system's capability of functioning according to its design specifications on integrated modes and routes, redundancy is the degree of duplication of traffic routes and alternative modes to maintain persistency of service in case of perturbations. While after the perturbations, resourcefulness refers to the capacity to identify operational problems in the system, prioritize interventions and mobilize necessary material/ human resources to recover all the routes and modes, rapidity is the speed of complete recovery of all modes and traffic routes in the urban area. These "4R" are the most critical components of urban integrated resilience.
Language: en
Cyber-physical system; Enhancing strategies; Integrated urban transport; Transportation resilience