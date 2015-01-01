|
Mahmoodi A, Jasemi Zergani M, Hashemi L, Millar R. Smart Resil. Transp. 2022; 4(1): 22-42.
PURPOSE The purpose of this paper is to maximize the total demand covered by the established additive manufacturing and distribution centers and maximize the total literal weight assigned to the drones.
Additive manufacturing; Cuckoo optimization algorithm; Drones delivery; Genetic algorithm; Humanitarian logistics; Operation research in disaster relief