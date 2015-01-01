Abstract

PURPOSE The purpose of this paper is to maximize the total demand covered by the established additive manufacturing and distribution centers and maximize the total literal weight assigned to the drones.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Disaster management or humanitarian supply chains (HSCs) differ from commercial supply chains in the fact that the aim of HSCs is to minimize the response time to a disaster as compared to the profit maximization goal of commercial supply chains. In this paper, the authors develop a relief chain structure that accommodates emerging technologies in humanitarian logistics into the two phases of disaster management - the preparedness stage and the response stage.



FINDINGS Solving the model by the genetic and the cuckoo optimization algorithm (COA) and comparing the results with the ones obtained by The General Algebraic Modeling System (GAMS) clear that genetic algorithm overcomes other options as it has led to objective functions that are 1.6% and 24.1% better comparing to GAMS and COA, respectively.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE Finally, the presented model has been solved with three methods including one exact method and two metaheuristic methods.



RESULTS of implementation show that Non-dominated sorting genetic algorithm II (NSGA-II) has better performance in finding the optimal solutions.

Language: en