Citation
Wang J, Wang Y, Peng Y, Lu JJ. Smart Resil. Transp. 2020; 3(1): 12-24.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Emerald Group Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
PURPOSE The operation safety of the high-speed railway has been widely concerned. Due to the joint influence of the environment, equipment, personnel and other factors, accidents are inevitable in the operation process. However, few studies focused on identifying contributing factors affecting the severity of high-speed railway accidents because of the difficulty in obtaining field data. This study aims to investigate the impact factors affecting the severity of the general high-speed railway.
Language: en
Keywords
Accident severity; Contributing factors; High-speed railway; Partial proportional odds model