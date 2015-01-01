|
Li Y, Fan W. Smart Resil. Transp. 2021; 3(2): 118-130.
(Copyright © 2021, Emerald Group Publishing)
PURPOSE More and more work zone projects come with the needs of new construction and regular maintenance-related investments in transportation. Work zone projects can have many significant impacts socially, economically and environmentally. Minimizing the total impacts of work zone projects by optimizing relevant schedules is extremely important. This study aims to analyze the impacts of scheduling long-term work zone activities.
Bi-level model; Elastic demand; Genetic algorithm; Optimization; Sensitivity analysis; Total travel delays; User equilibrium; Work zone