Abstract

PURPOSE The railway signal equipment failure diagnosis is a vital element to keep the railway system operating safely. One of the most difficulties in signal equipment failure diagnosis is the uncertainty of causality between the consequence and cause for the accident. The traditional method to solve this problem is based on Bayesian Network, which needs a rigid and independent assumption basis and prior probability knowledge but ignoring the semantic relationship in causality analysis. This paper aims to perform the uncertainty of causality in signal equipment failure diagnosis through a new way that emphasis on mining semantic relationships.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH This study proposes a deterministic failure diagnosis (DFD) model based on the question answering system to implement railway signal equipment failure diagnosis. It includes the failure diagnosis module and deterministic diagnosis module. In the failure diagnosis module, this paper exploits the question answering system to recognise the cause of failure consequences. The question answering is composed of multi-layer neural networks, which extracts the position and part of speech features of text data from lower layers and acquires contextual features and interactive features of text data by Bi-LSTM and Match-LSTM, respectively, from high layers, subsequently generates the candidate failure cause set by proposed the enhanced boundary unit. In the second module, this study ranks the candidate failure cause set in the semantic matching mechanism (SMM), choosing the top 1st semantic matching degree as the deterministic failure causative factor.



FINDINGS Experiments on real data set railway maintenance signal equipment show that the proposed DFD model can implement the deterministic diagnosis of railway signal equipment failure. Comparing massive existing methods, the model achieves the state of art in the natural understanding semantic of railway signal equipment diagnosis domain.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE It is the first time to use a question answering system executing signal equipment failure diagnoses, which makes failure diagnosis more intelligent than before. The EMU enables the DFD model to understand the natural semantic in long sequence contexture. Then, the SMM makes the DFD model acquire the certainty failure cause in the failure diagnosis of railway signal equipment.

Language: en