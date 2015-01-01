|
Citation
|
Ji Y, Ou D, Zhang L, Tang C, Phichitthanaset V. Smart Resil. Transp. 2021; 3(3): 235-248.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Emerald Group Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE When a railway emergency occurs, it often leads to unexpected consequences, especially for trains of higher speed and larger passenger flow. Therefore, the railway emergency plan, a pre-established plan to deal with emergencies, plays an important role in reducing injuries and losses. However, the existing railway emergency plans remain as plain-text documents, requiring lots of manual work to capture the important regulations. This paper aims to propose a visualized, formal and digital railway emergency plan modeling method based on hierarchical timed Petri net (HTPN), which is also of better interpretability.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
EMUs rescue; Hierarchical timed Petri net; Modeling; Railway emergency plan