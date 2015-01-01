SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Li H, Huang Z, Qin L, Zheng S, Yang Y. Smart Resil. Transp. 2019; 1(1): 17-29.

10.1108/SRT-06-2019-0003

PURPOSE The purpose of this study is to effectively optimize vehicle lane-changing behavior and alleviate traffic congestion in ramp area through the study of vehicle lane-changing behaviors in upstream segment of ramp areas.

DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH In the upstream segment of ramp areas under a connected vehicle environment, different strategies of vehicle group lane-changing behaviors are modeled to obtain the best group lane-changing strategy. The traffic capacity of roads can be improved by controlling group lane-changing behavior and continuously optimizing lane-changing strategy through connected vehicle technologies. This paper constructs vehicle group lane-changing strategies in upstream segment of ramp areas under a connected vehicle environment. The proposed strategies are simulated by VISSIM.

FINDINGS The results show that different lane-changing strategies are modeled through vehicle group in the upstream segment of ramp areas, which can greatly reduce the delay of ramp areas.

ORIGINALITY/VALUE The simulation results verify the validity and rationality of the corresponding vehicle group lane-changing behavior model strategies, effectively standardize the driver's lane-changing behavior, and improve road safety and capacity.


A connected vehicle environment; Ramp area; Upstream segment; Vehicle group lane-changing behavior

