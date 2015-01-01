|
Li H, Huang Z, Qin L, Zheng S, Yang Y. Smart Resil. Transp. 2019; 1(1): 17-29.
Abstract
PURPOSE The purpose of this study is to effectively optimize vehicle lane-changing behavior and alleviate traffic congestion in ramp area through the study of vehicle lane-changing behaviors in upstream segment of ramp areas.
Language: en
Keywords
A connected vehicle environment; Ramp area; Upstream segment; Vehicle group lane-changing behavior