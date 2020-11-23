Abstract

Nurses are very important healthcare providers in disaster situations, and from undergraduate nursing students to professional registered nurses, such practitioners should focus on strengthening their disaster-response-related self-efficacy and competency. The purpose of this study was to develop a Korean version of the Disaster Response Self-Efficacy Scale (DRSES-K) and evaluate its psychometric properties. The DRSES was translated into Korean and developed based on the translation and adaptation of instruments suggested by the World Health Organization. Data were collected from 30 October to 23 November 2020. A total of 209 undergraduate nursing students participated in this study. Psychometric properties were assessed using the programs SPSS/WIN 29.0, AMOS 26.0, and Winsteps 3.68.2, with which Rasch model analysis was carried out. The DRSES-K fit was sufficiently suitable for the unidimensional Rasch model with acceptable goodness of fit (χ(2)/df = 2.20 (p < 0.001), CFI = 0.92, IFI = 0.92, TLI = 0.91, AGFI = 0.82, and RMSEA = 0.07). The DRSES-K was significantly correlated with the measure of preparedness for disaster response, so concurrent validity was satisfied. The findings in this study suggested that the DRSES-K is a scale with verified validity and reliability. It is expected that the DRSES-K will be used for disaster nursing education to strengthen the competency of undergraduate nursing students.

Language: en