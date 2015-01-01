SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Faria NMX, Meucci RD, Fiori NS, Carret MLV, Mello-da-Silva CA, Fassa AG. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(4): e2818.

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph20042818

36833515

PMC9957221

BACKGROUND: Brazil is one of the world's largest pesticide consumers, but information on pesticide poisoning among workers is scarce.

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate acute pesticide poisoning among tobacco growers, according to different criteria.

METHODS: This was a two-step cross-sectional study with 492 pesticide applicators. It used a 25 question pesticide-related symptoms (PRS) questionnaire and medical diagnosis for comparison with toxicological assessment. Associations were evaluated using Poisson regression.

RESULTS: 10.6% reported two or more PRS, while 8.1% reported three or more. Furthermore, 12.2% received a medical diagnosis of poisoning. According to toxicologists, possible cases accounted for 14.2% and probable cases for 4.3%. PRS increased during the period of greater exposure. Those exposed to dithiocarbamates, sulfentrazone, pyrethroids, fipronil and iprodione exhibited more PRS. The number of exposure types, multi-chemical exposure, clothes wet with pesticides and spillage on the body/clothes were associated with acute poisonings. All criteria showed sensitivity greater than 79% for probable cases but only greater than 70% for medical diagnosis when compared to possible cases, presenting substantial Kappa agreement.

CONCLUSION: The prevalence of acute pesticide poisoning is much higher than officially recorded. Trained physicians can screen for pesticide poisoning. It is necessary to improve workers' education to reduce pesticide use and exposure to them.


epidemiology; toxicology; poisoning; tobacco; farmer; pesticide

