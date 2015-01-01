|
Citation
Kurnianto AA, Fehér G, Tololiu KE, Wikurendra EA, Nemeskéri Z, Ágoston I. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(4): e3094.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
36833789
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Occupational accidents are rising, but there is little evidence on the outcomes of patients who received case management during Return to work (RTW) programs. This study examined the case management-based on RTW program features that improve the work ability index (WAI) and quality of life (QoL).
Language: en
Keywords
|
quality of life; case management; disabled workers; return to work; work ability index