Abstract

BACKGROUND: Occupational accidents are rising, but there is little evidence on the outcomes of patients who received case management during Return to work (RTW) programs. This study examined the case management-based on RTW program features that improve the work ability index (WAI) and quality of life (QoL).



METHODS: This cross-sectional research involved 230 disabled workers due to an occupational injury in Indonesia, 154 participated in RTW, and 75 did not participate in RTW (non-RTW) during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sociodemographic and occupational factors were used to examine the RTW results. We used the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health's WAI questionnaires to measure the work ability index and World Health Organization Quality of Life Brief Version (WHOQOL-BREF) for quality of life.



RESULTS: The study found a statistically significant difference in working duration and preferred treatment for RTW between the groups (p-value = 0.039). Furthermore, the quality of life in the domain of environmental health and work ability index score also demonstrated a significant difference between the groups (p-value = 0.023 and 0.000, respectively).



CONCLUSIONS: During the COVID-19 pandemic, this study found that the RTW program improved the quality of life and work abilities of disabled workers.

Language: en